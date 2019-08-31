UN chief urges states to end impunity, ratify treaty against enforced disappearances

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to end impunity and ratify the treaty against enforced disappearance in his message for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which was observed on Friday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to end impunity and ratify the treaty against enforced disappearance in his message for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which was observed on Friday.

"Successful prosecutions of enforced disappearance cases have contributed to uncovering the truth, delivering justice and deterring repetition of this atrocity," he said, adding it was possible to put an end to this horrific practice.

"We must also step up our efforts to protect human rights defenders, environmental activists, journalists and leaders of social movements. Women are particularly vulnerable." The secretary-general said, "Enforced disappearance can be misperceived as an issue of the past, but many cases remain unresolved and new ones continue to arise.

"Without due process and safeguards, abuses in the criminal justice system are much more likely, and when coupled with a culture of impunity, they can also increase the likelihood of enforced disappearances.

"These disappearances have a profound impact on the lives of those searching for the victims. Uncertainty as to the whereabouts and fate of a friend, family member or loved one causes great psychological distress.

"We must end this suffering." "On this International Day, let us pledge to do more together to end this grave violation of human rights."