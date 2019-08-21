UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges States To Redouble Efforts On Disarmament Over US Missile Test - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:14 PM

UN Chief Urges States to Redouble Efforts on Disarmament Over US Missile Test - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to intensify efforts over the United States testing a medium-range cruise missile previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to intensify efforts over the United States testing a medium-range cruise missile previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General would call on all member states to redouble their efforts on disarmament issues," Dujarric said, responding to the question regarding Guterres' reaction to the recent test.

On Monday, the Pentagon said it tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile on August 18 that flew more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), a range banned under the INF which Washington exited earlier this month.

