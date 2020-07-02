UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges States To Redouble Peace Efforts To Achieve Worldwide Ceasefire - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries to redouble their efforts to help reach ceasefires in the armed conflicts across the world, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General continues to urge individual Member States to redouble their efforts for peace in the conflicts in which they have influence," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a global humanitarian halt in hostilities in order to concentrate efforts on responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dujarric noted that the UN chief welcomed the adoption of the document that backs his appeal made back in March to all warring parties to lay down their weapons.

"The adoption of this resolution will send an important signal to conflict parties and may help change calculations on the ground," Dujarric said.

The UN Secretary-General looks forward to working with all stakeholders to advance ceasefire efforts and promote long-lasting peace, Dujarric added.

