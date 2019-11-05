UN Chief Urges States to Support JCPOA After Iran Steps Up Nuclear Enrichment - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all states to continue supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after Iran announced that it would further reduce its obligations under the nuclear deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, an activity that was previously banned under the deal. Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the JCPOA signatories complied with their commitments.

"The Secretary-General is aware of the announcement made by the President of Iran regarding centrifuges," Dujarric said.

"He reiterates his call to JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the agreement and all other member states to continue to support the agreement."

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.