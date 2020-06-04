UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges To Continue Vaccination Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Urges to Continue Vaccination Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for continuing vaccination even amid the coronavirus pandemic, and for using the vaccine delivery network for other health services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for continuing vaccination even amid the coronavirus pandemic, and for using the vaccine delivery network for other health services.

The UN chief made this statement at the UK-hosted Gavi's online donor-pledging summit, designed to mobilize at least $7.4 billion for 2021-2025.

"As we meet today, let us make three key commitments. First, let's find safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations even as COVID-19 spreads. Second, let's use the networks of vaccine delivery to deliver a range of other Primary health services.

And third, when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, let's make sure it reaches everyone," Guterres said.

Diseases know no borders, the UN secretary-general stressed, noting that a "fully-funded" Gavi will be critical to ensure that progress toward sustainable development goals continues.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization expressed concerns over routine vaccination suspension in many countries, also warning that a second coronavirus wave in the fall could be worsened by seasonal flu.

