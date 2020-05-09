UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges To Remember Lessons Of Victory In World War II, Cooperaet Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 03:40 AM

UN Chief Urges to Remember Lessons of Victory in World War II, Cooperaet Against COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to remember the lessons of the victory in World War II and cooperate in fighting the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 8-9 are designated by the United Nations has designated May 8 and May 9 as days of remembrance and reconciliation for those who lost their lives during the World War II.

"Even during the current [novel coronavirus] COVID-19 crisis, we see new efforts to divide people and spread hatred," Guterres said on Friday.

"As we mark this 75th anniversary, let's remember the lessons of 1945 and work together to end the pandemic and build a future of peace, safety and dignity for all."

Guterres also said that the world must never forget the Holocaust and the grave crimes committed by the Nazis.

In addition, Guterres said the victory over Nazism and Fascism in May 1945 led to the new era and the birth of the United Nations.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 - the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany by Soviet forces in 1945.

