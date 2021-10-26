UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Act, Make Turning Point to Greener Future Ahead of COP26

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on world leaders to accelerate their actions toward the goal of turning to a greener future ahead of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week in Glasgow, Scotland

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on world leaders to accelerate their actions toward the goal of turning to a greener future ahead of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Less than one week before COP26 in Glasgow, we are still on track for climate catastrophe even with the last announcements that were made," Guterres said during a press conference. "The emissions gap is the result of a leadership gap. But leaders can still make this a turning point to a greener future instead of a tipping point to climate catastrophe. The era of half measures and hollow promises must end. The time for closing the leadership gap must begin in Glasgow."

Guterres warned that with the present Nationally Determined Contributions and other commitments from world leaders, the planet is still on track for a "catastrophic" rise of global temperature of around 2.

7 degrees Celsius.

"Even if the announcements of the last few days will materialize, we would still be on track to clearly more than 2 degrees Celsius," Guterres said.

The leaders need to come to COP26 with bold and time-bound plans to reach net-zero, decarbonize every sector of the economy and end all coal investment, Guterres added.

The UN chief called on countries to develop plans that would help end subsidies for fossil fuels, put a price on carbon and provide at least $100 billion each year to developing countries for climate-related funds.

Guterres also urged donors and development banks to channel at least 50% of their climate support toward adaptation and resilience.

The COP26 is set to take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.