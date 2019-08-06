UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Reach Full Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on Hiroshima Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging world leaders to intensify their efforts to reach the goal of totally eliminating nuclear weapons, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said during the 74th anniversary of the dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging world leaders to intensify their efforts to reach the goal of totally eliminating nuclear weapons, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said during the 74th anniversary of the dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Tuesday.

"We must recall the core message that the hibakusha [survivors of atomic bomb explosions] have traveled the world to spread the message: The only guarantee against the use of nuclear weapons is the total elimination of nuclear weapons," Nakamitsu said on behalf of Guterres. "Today, I renew my call on world leaders to intensify our efforts toward that goal."

On August 6, 1945, the US Air Force dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing up to 146,000 people, and three days later dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki killing up to 80,000 people.

The use of the atomic bombs effectively concluded World War II and the attacks om the two Japanese cities have been the only instances of the use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

Nakamitsu said that the UN Secretary-General has pointed out to the rising tensions between nuclear-armed countries amid a decline of arms-control institutions and reiterated his commitment to work to achieve the world free of nuclear weapons.

On August 2, the United States officially withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, six months after announcing its decision to suspend obligations under the treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the accord. Russia has denied violating the INF Treaty and has pointed out to the United States' moves in Europe in breach of the accord.