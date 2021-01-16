UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges World To Act With 'Greater' Solidarity As COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 2Mln

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidarity As COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 2Mln

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the world to act with greater solidarity as the confirmed death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 2 million on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the world to act with greater solidarity as the confirmed death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 2 million on Friday.

"Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed 2 million lives," Guterres said in a video message.

"Sadly, the deadly impact of the pandemic has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort. In the memory of those two million souls, the world must act with far greater solidarity."

More Stories From World

