UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidarity As COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 2Mln

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the world to act with greater solidarity as the confirmed death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 2 million on Friday.

"Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed 2 million lives," Guterres said in a video message.

"Sadly, the deadly impact of the pandemic has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort. In the memory of those two million souls, the world must act with far greater solidarity."