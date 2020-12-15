UN Chief Urges Yemeni Parties to Fulfill Stockholm Commitments - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Monday that the parties to the Stockholm agreement, aimed at ending the war in Yemen, should fulfill their commitments.

"Today marks the second anniversary of the Stockholm Agreement, a diplomatic breakthrough that offered a glimmer of hope that an end to the devastating conflict in Yemen was at hand," Guterres said. "I call on the parties to fulfil the commitments they assumed in Stockholm, including through full and unconditional participation in the Redeployment Coordination Committee and its related joint mechanisms, and implementation of the terms of the ceasefire on the ground."

Guterres said that signing of the agreement helped to avert a catastrophic situation in Yemen, safeguarding the entry of commercial goods and assistance through the Red Sea ports that millions of Yemenis rely on to survive.

The UN chief stressed that the preservation of this assistance is vital today more than ever in the history of the conflict and called on international partners to step up their support to address the severe crisis Yemen.

Guterres also urged the parties to engage with his Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a nationwide ceasefire and alleviate the suffering of all civilians and end the conflict once and for all.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government forces and the rebel Houthi movement for over six years, which resulted in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the number of people who died as a result of the conflict in Yemen stands at 233,000.