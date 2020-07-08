UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Verifying With WHO If Conditions For US Withdrawal Met - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is verifying whether the United States had met all conditions to be eligible to withdraw form the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

The United States had officially informed the world's body about its withdrawal effective on July 6, 2021.

"The Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met," Dujarric said, noting that conditions include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment obligations.

