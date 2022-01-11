UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'Very Concerned' By N. Korea's Launch, Urges Country To Resume Talks - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 11:03 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" about another ballistic missile launch by North Korea and calls on the country's leadership to comply with its international obligations and return to talks with the other concerned parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"We've obviously seen this launch.

The Secretary-General is very concerned by this latest development and reiterates his call on the leadership in the DPRK (North Korea) to comply fully with its international obligations, all relevant Security Council resolutions and resume talks with the other parties concerned about the situation on the Korean peninsula," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson emphasized that the only way to reach sustainable peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is through diplomatic engagement.

