UN Chief 'very Concerned' Over Iran's Downing Of US Drone

UN chief 'very concerned' over Iran's downing of US drone

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by the Iranian shooting down of U.S. drone and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by the Iranian shooting down of U.S. drone and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

"It's important that all parties exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could inflame the situation," U.N.

spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Dujarric said the secretary-general stresses again "that the world cannot afford a major conflict in that area."Iran said the unmanned U.S. Navy drone "violated" its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called its downing an "unprovoked attack" in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

