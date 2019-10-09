UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the ongoing Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and is urging protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the ongoing Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and is urging protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the recent developments in northeast Syria," Haq told reporters. "Any military operation must fully respect the UN Charter and international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure should be protected in accordance with international law."

Haq also said Guterres believes there cannot be any military solution to the Syrian conflict and only a politically-inclusive solution can settle it.