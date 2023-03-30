UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Voice Concern Over Dissolution Of 40 Political Parties In Military-controlled Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 10:22 PM

UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 political parties in military-controlled Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his deep concern over the Myanmar military regime-controlled Union Election Commission's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his deep concern over the Myanmar military regime-controlled Union Election Commission's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Any attempts to undermine democratic institutions and processes will only deepen the crisis and delay the return to a fully democratic and inclusive Myanmar," a statement read out by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"The Secretary-General renews his call on neighbouring countries and other Member States to urge the military leadership to adhere to inclusive political processes," the statement said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi." Myanmar has been mired in chaos and violence since the military rejected the November 2020 election results and overthrew the democratically elected civilian government on February 1, 2021.

Since then, human rights groups say thousands of civilians, including many children, have been killed or arrested in a crackdown. The military has also arrested, tried and sentenced de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other high-ranking officials from the ousted National League for Democracy party.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy San Myanmar February November 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Pre ..

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Premier League clubs

17 minutes ago
 Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declarat ..

Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declaration Against Russia - Reports

17 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servic ..

US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servicemembers in Kentucky Helicopte ..

19 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissol ..

UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissolving Parties in Opposition-Spo ..

19 minutes ago
 UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On ..

UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On Released Information - Spokes ..

19 minutes ago
 US condemns Russia arrest of WSJ journalist

US condemns Russia arrest of WSJ journalist

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.