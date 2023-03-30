UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 political parties in military-controlled Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his deep concern over the Myanmar military regime-controlled Union Election Commission's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his deep concern over the Myanmar military regime-controlled Union Election Commission's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Any attempts to undermine democratic institutions and processes will only deepen the crisis and delay the return to a fully democratic and inclusive Myanmar," a statement read out by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"The Secretary-General renews his call on neighbouring countries and other Member States to urge the military leadership to adhere to inclusive political processes," the statement said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi." Myanmar has been mired in chaos and violence since the military rejected the November 2020 election results and overthrew the democratically elected civilian government on February 1, 2021.

Since then, human rights groups say thousands of civilians, including many children, have been killed or arrested in a crackdown. The military has also arrested, tried and sentenced de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other high-ranking officials from the ousted National League for Democracy party.