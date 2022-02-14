UN Chief Voices Concern Over Growing Ukraine Tensions to Lavrov, Kuleba - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in phone calls with foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on Monday expressed his serious concern over the escalating tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in phone calls with foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on Monday expressed his serious concern over the escalating tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General expressed to both foreign ministers a serious concern over the heightened tensions around Ukraine," Dujarric said. "He welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underlined yet again the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy."

Dujarric added that Guterres will deliver a press statement on Ukraine at 3:15 p.m. EST (20:15 GMT).