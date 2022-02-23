(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Tuesday that the world body will never give up on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Tuesday that the world body will never give up on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

"It is high time to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations," he said, adding that he is "fully committed to" all efforts to resolve this crisis "without further bloodshed."The UN chief said that he is "deeply troubled" by the latest developments regarding Ukraine -- including reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and the real risk of further escalation on the ground.