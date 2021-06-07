UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Wants Extension Of Syria's Bab Al-Hawa Border Crossing Mandate - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Wants Extension of Syria's Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing Mandate - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021)  UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres advocates for another year-long extension of Syria's Bab al-Hawa border crossing mandate as he sees no alternative routes to deliver humanitarian aid to the country, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

The UN  Security Council is expected to vote next month on whether to keep Bab al-Hawa, the only internationally approved crossing uncontrolled by Damascus, open for cross-border shipments from Turkey to Syria's Northwest areas.

"Bab al-Hawa is the last lifeline preventing a humanitarian catastrophe for the millions of people in Syria. Despite the ongoing efforts to deliver a small number of trucks cross-line from Damascus there remains no alternative to delivering aid at this scale and with this scope," Dujarric said during a daily briefing.

"This is why the Secretary General has said a large scale cross-border operation for an additional 12 months remains essential to save lives."

Dujarric said that the crossing allows UN teams in Turkey to dispatch every month around a thousand trucks of aid for 2.5 million Syrians.

"A total of 979 trucks crossed in May alone," he added.

Last year, the UN Security Council voted to reduce the number of border crossings to only one. Russia previously argued that the council should return to distributing aid from within Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Vote Damascus May Border From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

57 minutes ago

NA passes ten government bills, refers four legisl ..

3 minutes ago

Russia imposes tit-for-tat Navalny sanctions on Ca ..

3 minutes ago

France's Top Diplomat Stresses Need to Continue Ef ..

3 minutes ago

MNSUA holds webinar on World Environment Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.