Open Menu

UN Chief Warns Against Regional War Over DR Congo At Africa Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM

UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday demanded the Democratic Republic of Congo's "territorial integrity" be respected and a regional war avoided, at an African summit the day after Rwandan-backed fighters seized a second DRC provincial capital.

With international pressure mounting on Rwanda to curb the fighting in eastern DR Congo (DRC), the conflict was set to dominate the African Union summit as it opened in Addis Ababa.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was seen attending meetings at the gathering, but DR Congo's president Felix Tshisekedi was absent from the summit as the M23 advanced through his country's territory.

Having routed the Congolese army to capture the key provincial capital of Goma in North Kivu last month, the Rwandan-backed armed group pushed into neighbouring South Kivu.

It took a key airport there before marching virtually unchecked into another key city, Bukavu, on Friday, security and humanitarian sources said.

"The fighting that is raging in South Kivu -- as a result of the continuation of the M23 offensive -- threatens to push the entire region over the precipice," Guterres told leaders in an address to the summit, without mentioning Rwanda.

He urged dialogue, saying that a regional escalation must be avoided "at all costs", and that there was "no military solution".

"And the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected."

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

3 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World