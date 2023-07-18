UN Chief Warns AI Can Be Used With 'Malicious Intent,' Cause Harm on Massive Scale

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said artificial intelligence (AI) poses long term global risks that can cause harm on a massive scale

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said artificial intelligence (AI) poses long term global risks that can cause harm on a massive scale.

"AI tools can also be used by those with malicious intent. AI models can help people to harm themselves and each other, at massive scale," Guterres said in remarks to the Security Council debate on artificial intelligence.

Guterres further continued explaining why he thinks the UN is a suitable place for the establishment of the regulations.

"The (UN) Charter's emphasis on protecting succeeding generations gives us a clear mandate to bring all stakeholders together around the collective mitigation of long-term global risks. AI poses just such a risk," Guterres said.

The United Nations welcomes the calls from the member states to create a new UN entity to support the need for regulations, he added. According to him, the new UN organ could be inspired by such models as the International Atomic Energy Agency or the International Civil Aviation Organization.