UN Chief Warns Climate Situation Worsening, Political Will To Take Action Fading

Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:20 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday warned about the deteriorating environment situation, noting that the political will to address the issue had been weakening.

"We are facing other difficult situation. We see things on the ground getting worse than expected.

Look at the recent heat wave in Europe, the droughts, the storms, everything that is happening in the world. And political will has been fading," Guterres said at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

The UN chief, in particular, noted that the recent Bonn Climate Change Conference was "not a success."

"That [decreasing global temperatures] requires a meaningful increase in ambition ” ambition in mitigation, ambition in adaptation, but also adaption in finance," Guterres said.

