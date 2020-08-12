UN Chief Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Conflicts, Fosters New Ones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that pandemics such as the ongoing global coronavirus disease one could deepen existing conflicts and instigate new confrontations

"The pandemic threatens not only hard-won development and peace-building gains, but also risks exacerbating conflicts or fomenting new ones," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of sustaining peace amid the global health crisis.

Guterres also said the novel coronavirus pandemic poses additional dangers to sustaining global peace and security because it erodes public trust and faith in government and in public institutions.

In addition, the pandemic destabilizes the global economic order and weakens the social fabric, narrowing civic space and closing the opportunities for democratic processes, Guterres said.

The pandemic creates opportunities to advance peace. For instance, the appeal made in March for a global ceasefire has been heard by many governments and non-state actors across the world, Guterres added.