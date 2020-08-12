UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Conflicts, Fosters New Ones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:47 PM

UN Chief Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Conflicts, Fosters New Ones

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that pandemics such as the ongoing global coronavirus disease one could deepen existing conflicts and instigate new confrontations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that pandemics such as the ongoing global coronavirus disease one could deepen existing conflicts and instigate new confrontations.

"The pandemic threatens not only hard-won development and peace-building gains, but also risks exacerbating conflicts or fomenting new ones," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of sustaining peace amid the global health crisis.

Guterres also said the novel coronavirus pandemic poses additional dangers to sustaining global peace and security because it erodes public trust and faith in government and in public institutions.

In addition, the pandemic destabilizes the global economic order and weakens the social fabric, narrowing civic space and closing the opportunities for democratic processes, Guterres said.

The pandemic creates opportunities to advance peace. For instance, the appeal made in March for a global ceasefire has been heard by many governments and non-state actors across the world, Guterres added.

Related Topics

World United Nations March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; A ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

33 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

1 hour ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.