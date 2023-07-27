Open Menu

UN Chief Warns Earth In 'era Of Global Boiling'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

UN chief warns Earth in 'era of global boiling'

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday pleaded for immediate radical action on climate change, saying that record-shattering July temperatures show Earth has passed from a warming phase into an "era of global boiling." Speaking in New York, the secretary-general described the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere as a "cruel summer"

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday pleaded for immediate radical action on climate change, saying that record-shattering July temperatures show Earth has passed from a warming phase into an "era of global boiling." Speaking in New York, the secretary-general described the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere as a "cruel summer." "For the entire planet, it is a disaster," he said, noting that "short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board." "Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived." The extreme impacts of climate change have been in line with scientists' "predictions and repeated warnings," Guterres said, adding that the "only surprise is the speed of the change.

" In the face of "tragic" consequences, he repeated his call for swift and far-reaching action, taking aim once again at the fossil fuel sector.

"The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable," said the former Portuguese prime minister.

"Leaders must lead," he said. "No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first."Ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit he is set to host in September, Guterres called on developed countries to commit to achieving carbon neutrality as close to 2040 as possible, and for emerging economies as close as possible to 2050.

The "destruction" unleashed by humanity "must not inspire despair, but action," he said, warning that to prevent the worst outcomes humanity "must turn a year of burning heat into a year of burning ambition."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Lead New York July September From

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

1 minute ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

2 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

2 minutes ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

6 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

6 minutes ago
Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

7 minutes ago
 Yadav, Jadeja send West Indies crashing to 114 all ..

Yadav, Jadeja send West Indies crashing to 114 all out in first ODI

7 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts 4-members Chinese Scholars visit

ISSI hosts 4-members Chinese Scholars visit

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

7 minutes ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia spark En ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia spark England collapse in 5th Test

7 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan engaged in close economic, financi ..

China, Pakistan engaged in close economic, financial cooperation: Mao Ning

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World