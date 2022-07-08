UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Warns G20 About Famine Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

UN Chief Warns G20 About Famine Risks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned G20 nations on Friday about the risk of multiple famines this year.

"There is a real risk of multiple famines this year. Next year could be even worse," Guterres said in a video message to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Guterres said that the Ukraine conflict is contributing to other crises and may cause social and economic devastation. The UN chief believes that the Ukraine crisis is behind the current spike in food prices and increase in the number of undernourished people.

Guterres told the ministers that without fertilizers, shortages could spread from corn and wheat to all staple crops, including rice, significantly impacting billions of people.

To alleviate the crisis, the UN is working to find a plan to enable the exports of grain out of Ukraine and grain and fertilizers out of Russia, the secretary-general added.

The meeting of G20 foreign ministers is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7-8.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Indonesia May July All From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

2 hours ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.