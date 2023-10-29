Open Menu

UN Chief Warns Gaza Growing More Desperate 'by The Hour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

UN chief warns Gaza growing more desperate 'by the hour'

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned the situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the "nightmare" of bloodshed.

"The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations," Guterres said on a visit to Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

"The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable."

Israel unleashed its massive retaliation after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

After weeks of heavy bombardment of Gaza, which the Palestinian health ministry said has claimed over 8,000 lives, the Israeli army said "stage two" of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday.

Panic and fear have surged inside Gaza, where over one million people are displaced, and where communications went dark for days after Israel cut internet lines, although connectivity had gradually returned early Sunday.

"The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes," Guterres added.

"More than two million people, with nowhere safe to go, are being denied the essentials for life -- food, water, shelter and medical care -- while being subjected to relentless bombardment. I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink."

The UN's top diplomat arrived in Nepal on a four-day visit following talks in Qatar.

"I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief at a scale that meets the needs of the people of Gaza, he said.

"We must join forces to end this nightmare for the people of Gaza, Israel and all those affected around the world, including here in Nepal."

Ten Nepali students were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7, and one Nepali citizen is missing.

pa-pjm/lb

Related Topics

Injured Attack Internet World Army United Nations Israel Water Gaza Visit Qatar Kathmandu Nepal October Border Sunday All From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

25 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

41 minutes ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

15 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

15 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

16 hours ago

More Stories From World