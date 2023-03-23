UN Chief Warns Global Financial System 'Not Fit for Purpose'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The international financial system has failed developing countries struggling to deal with the "perfect storm" of crises, UN chief Antonio Guterres said during an EU leaders' summit on Thursday.

"This is a crucial moment.

We have a perfect storm in many developing countries, a combination effect that led to a very dramatic situation... It is clear that our international financial system is not fit for purpose to deal with such a huge challenge," he said in Brussels.

Guterres warned that many countries were "moving backwards" on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, with many parts of the world seeing more hunger, more poverty, less education and less health services.