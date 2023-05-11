UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Warns Israel Must 'abide By Its Obligations' Under International Law

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

UN chief warns Israel must 'abide by its obligations' under international law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced "deep concern" over the violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups, and warns the Jewish state must adhere to international law during the latest round of conflict

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced "deep concern" over the violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups, and warns the Jewish state must adhere to international law during the latest round of conflict.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson Farhan Haq , he said he condemned the civilian loss of life that occurred during Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday aimed at the Islamic Jihad group, three of whose leaders were killed.

In total, 13 Palestinians were killed during Tuesday's morning attacks, including five women and four children.

Guterres said the deaths of the women and children were "unacceptable and must stop immediately", the statement continued.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations." According to news reports, in response to Tuesday's strikes, Palestinian militants in the occupied Gaza enclave bordering Israel had fired more than 460 rockets, while Israel had hit more than 130 targets inside Gaza.

Local medical authorities reported that six people had died on Wednesday, with more than 40 injured.

Some Israelis were reportedly hurt while rushing to seek shelter from rockets, but most were intercepted or fell on open ground.

In his statement, the Secretary-General also condemned "the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians." Guterres urged all parties to the latest uptick in violence to "exercise maximum restraint" and work towards ending the fighting immediately.

"He reiterates his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements."

Related Topics

Injured Militants United Nations Israel Jihad Gaza Died Women Jew All From

Recent Stories

Missile Hits Residential Building in Israel, Leavi ..

Missile Hits Residential Building in Israel, Leaving 1 Dead, 7 More Injured - Me ..

1 minute ago
 UN rights experts appalled by Taliban's 'brutal' p ..

UN rights experts appalled by Taliban's 'brutal' punishment announcement in Afgh ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh, KP victorious in Blind T20 Super League

Sindh, KP victorious in Blind T20 Super League

3 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding indictment of ..

Court issues written order regarding indictment of Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Nurses Day to be observed on Friday

Int'l Nurses Day to be observed on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Israel Violated International Law Investigating De ..

Israel Violated International Law Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.