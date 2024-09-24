UN Chief Warns Lebanon On 'brink' As World Leaders Gather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The UN chief warned world leaders on Tuesday that Lebanon was on "the brink" as clashes escalated between Israel and Hezbollah ahead of US President Joe Biden's final appearance at the global body's signature annual event.
The gathering of dozens of world leaders, the high point of the diplomatic Calendar, comes as Lebanese authorities say Israeli strikes killed 558 people -- 50 of them children.
"We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
As world leaders gathered in Manhattan for the annual flurry of speeches and face-to-face diplomacy, UN Security Council member France called Monday for an emergency meeting on the crisis engulfing the middle East.
As the toll in Lebanon climbed, focus shifted away from the situation in Gaza, and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell warned "we are almost in a full-fledged war.
"
The United States, Israel's closest ally, again warned against a full-blown ground invasion of Lebanon, with a senior US official promising to bring "concrete" ideas for de-escalation to the UN this week.
It is unclear what progress can be made to defuse the situation in Lebanon as efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel has relentlessly pounded since October 2023, have come to nothing.
Guterres cautioned against "the possibility of transforming Lebanon (into) another Gaza."
Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group think tank said he expected many leaders to "warn that the UN will become irrelevant globally if it cannot help make peace."
More than 100 heads of state and government are scheduled to speak during the UN's centerpiece event, which will run until Monday.
