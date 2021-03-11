UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Warns Millions Of People Around World At Risk Of Famine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that millions of people around the world will face famine this year if no immediate action is taken to prevent such an outcome.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on food security, Guterres said more than 88 million people were suffering from acute hunger at the end of 2020 - a 20 percent increase in one year.

"Projections for 2021 point to a continuation of this frightening trend. I must warn the Council that we face multiple conflict-driven famines around the world," Guterres said. "Without immediate action, millions of people will reach the brink of extreme hunger and death."

