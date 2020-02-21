UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Warns Of Conflict In Idlib With 'Unpredictable' Outcomes, Urges To End Violence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:11 PM

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredictable' Outcomes, Urges to End Violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday warned that escalating violence in Syria's province of Idlib could bring unforeseeable consequences and called for a immediate halt to the ongoing fighting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday warned that escalating violence in Syria's province of Idlib could bring unforeseeable consequences and called for a immediate halt to the ongoing fighting.

"We face the risk of an ever-more serious confrontation with increasingly unpredictable consequences," Guterres said. "It is crucial to break the vicious circle of violence and suffering. This man-made humanitarian nightmare for the long-suffering people of Syria must stop. It must stop now."

