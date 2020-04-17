UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Warns Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Children Dying In 2020 Due To Recession- Report

Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a new report on Thursday that hundreds of thousands of children across the globe might become victims of the economic recession caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this year.

"Economic hardship experienced by families as a result of the global economic downturn could result in hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths in 2020, reversing the last 2 to 3 years of progress in reducing infant mortality within a single year," Guterres said.

The UN chief explained I the report that the estimates only focus on the effects of this year's economic recession and do not take into account the disruption of health services as a result of the pandemic.

Essential newborn interventions, maternal care, pneumonia treatment, access to HIV medicines and polio vaccinations are among many other services that have already been reduced, Guterres noted.

"Measles immunization campaigns have been suspended in at least 23 countries that had cumulatively targeted more than 78 million children," Guterres said.

The UN chief explained in the report that the imposed lockdown measures, which affect at least 60 percent of children globally, pose a severe threat to food security and risk disrupting supply chains.

Full or partial lockdowns also endanger water, sanitation and hygiene services that help to control the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, Guterres said.

"The socio-economic impact of the virus is potentially catastrophic for millions of children. What began as a health crisis risks evolving into a broader child-rights crisis," he said.

Guterres urged world leaders to act without delay to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the most vulnerable communities, including those living in conflict zones, refugee settlements and children with disabilities.

