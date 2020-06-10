UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Warns Of Imminent Global Food Emergency Unless Urgent Action Taken - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Tuesday warned that a global food emergency fueled by the pandemic could negatively impact hundreds of millions of people if immediate action is not taken

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Tuesday warned that a global food emergency fueled by the pandemic could negatively impact hundreds of millions of people if immediate action is not taken.

"Our food systems are failing, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse," Guterres said. "Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults."

In a separate policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 issued earlier in the day, Guterres said that the threats to food security will come from a collapse in global demand for international agri-food products, rising disruptions to local markets and growing food access challenges due to loss of income sources.

"The combined impacts could be a shrinkage of global, and especially local, food supply in many countries in the second half of 2020, with resulting price rises and food access issues," Guterres said.

As a result, he added, the current number of people facing acute food insecurity - 135 million - could nearly double before the end of this year.

Guterres said that to avoid the worst impacts, countries should mobilize to save lives. This action would include designating food services as essential, making sure that humanitarian food and relief packages are delivered to vulnerable groups and ensuring the continuity of agricultural supply chains via keeping trade corridors open.

Additionally, the UN chief called for the strengthening of social protection systems that would safeguard access to safe and nutritious foods for at-risk people and the expansion of social protection schemes.

Guterres further recommended countries to invest in the future and rebalance the relationship between the food systems and the natural environment, aiming to achieve the green transition.

