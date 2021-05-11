UN Chief Warns of Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19 Strains if Virus Spreads in Global South

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the possible emergence of new vaccine-resistant COVID-19 mutations if the virus spreads in developing countries.

"I'm very worried with the present situation," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

"If the COVID spreads like wildfire in the Global South, it will have more and more variants more and more mutations, and the risk is to have a virus that is able to resist the vaccines that have been developed, which means that nobody is safe until everybody is safe."