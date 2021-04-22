UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Warns World On Verge Of Climate Abyss, Says Leaders Must Take Action

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:06 PM

UN Chief Warns World on Verge of Climate Abyss, Says Leaders Must Take Action

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning to world leaders joining the climate summit of an impending crisis caused by a buildup of greenhouse gases to the highest level in 3 million years, in a speech to the virtual event hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning to world leaders joining the climate summit of an impending crisis caused by a buildup of greenhouse gases to the highest level in 3 million years, in a speech to the virtual event hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"We need a green planet - but the world is on red alert," Guterres said. "The past decade was the hottest on record. Dangerous greenhouse gases are at levels not seen in 3 million years."

Guterres noted that global temperature has risen 1.2 degrees Celsius and is "racing toward the threshold of catastrophe."

The UN chief called on nations to build a coalition targeting net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, along with immediate action to make the current decade a "decade of transformation.

"

Guterres also advocated a number of specific policies, including a transition to taxation based on carbon emissions as opposed to income, a global halt in building coal-fired power plants, and the closure of such plants by developed nations by 2030 and developing nations by 2040.

In addition, Guterres urged nations to develop and bring concrete plans to a United Nations-sponsored climate summit in November.

Biden opened the summit attended by 40 world leaders on Thursday morning with a commitment to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent below 2005 emissions by the end of this decade.

Related Topics

World United Nations Alert November Gas Event Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Benin&#039;s president on ..

7 minutes ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

55 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Says Biden's Emissions Target Co ..

56 seconds ago

Earth Day celebrations reflective of love for eart ..

59 seconds ago

SCCI urges to allow one day closing of business ac ..

1 minute ago

Quetta blast carried out to destabilize Pakistan: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.