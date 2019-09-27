UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes 1st Talks Between Russian, Georgian Top Diplomats Since 2008 - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

UN Chief Welcomes 1st Talks Between Russian, Georgian Top Diplomats Since 2008 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the first meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, since 2008, the UN chief's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. The talks were organized with the participation of Switzerland, which is mediating the relations between Moscow and Tbilisi that have no diplomatic ties.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the 26 September meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and the Russian Federation, facilitated by Switzerland, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Secretary-General appreciates Switzerland's good offices role for this initiative. He hopes that it will contribute to overall peace and security in the region," Dujarric said in a statement late on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that during their meeting, Lavrov and Zalkaliani discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides also addressed regional security issues.

The republics declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s.

On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic.

Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008 prompting Georgia to cut off its diplomatic ties with Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Tbilisi David Independence New York Georgia Switzerland August September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

10 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.