UN Chief Welcomes 3-Day Ceasefire in Afghanistan Over Eid Holiday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the three-day ceasefire announced in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting period, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, said.

The Taliban militant group declared on Saturday that it would cease fire for three days to honor the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the group's decision and said he had ordered the Afghan National Defense Security Forces to comply with the truce that takes effect on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban of a ceasefire to enable the Afghan people to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday in peace," Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

The UN chief also urged all parties involved in the longstanding conflict to use this opportunity to contribute to the peace process and "bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan," adding that the organization is committed to supporting the country's people and government.