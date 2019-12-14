UN Chief Welcomes 'Any Step Forward' in US-China Bilateral Cooperation - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any movement forward in the trade negotiations between the United States and China, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We would welcome any step forward in the bilateral cooperation between those two extremely important states," Haq said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has reached a phase one trade deal with China.

However, Trump said the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will remain in place and will be used for future negotiations with China for the phase two trade deal.

Trump also said the United States would freeze tariffs for $300 billion worth of Chinese imports that were scheduled to take effect on December 15.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Friday that the two countries agreed the United States would remove tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in several phases.