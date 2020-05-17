UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Arrest Of Rwanda's Most Wanted Genocide Suspect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Welcomes Arrest of Rwanda's Most Wanted Genocide Suspect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the arrest on Saturday of one of the world's most wanted men, Felicien Kabuga, the alleged chief financier of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The 84-year-old businessman was caught in Paris after more than 25 years on the run. He was indicted by the international criminal tribunal in 1997 for inciting and financing the killings of some 800,000 minority ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

"The Secretary-General welcomes today's arrest of Felicien Kabuga, in Paris, who has been sought by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals [IRMCT] since 2013 for genocide and crimes against humanity," Guterres' spokesman said in a statement.

The UN chief said Kabuga's arrest sent a powerful message that people who committed such crimes would eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later. He is expected to be transferred to the Hague-based IRMCT, where he will stand trial.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Minority Paris Rwanda Criminals

Recent Stories

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

20 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

20 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

26 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

26 minutes ago

'Surreal' for Dortmund in empty stadium

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.