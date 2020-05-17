(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the arrest on Saturday of one of the world's most wanted men, Felicien Kabuga, the alleged chief financier of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The 84-year-old businessman was caught in Paris after more than 25 years on the run. He was indicted by the international criminal tribunal in 1997 for inciting and financing the killings of some 800,000 minority ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

"The Secretary-General welcomes today's arrest of Felicien Kabuga, in Paris, who has been sought by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals [IRMCT] since 2013 for genocide and crimes against humanity," Guterres' spokesman said in a statement.

The UN chief said Kabuga's arrest sent a powerful message that people who committed such crimes would eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later. He is expected to be transferred to the Hague-based IRMCT, where he will stand trial.