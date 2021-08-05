UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes ASEAN's Appointment Of Brunei Diplomat As Envoy On Myanmar - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General welcomed the appointment by the ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs as Special Envoy on Myanmar, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the appointment of Mr. Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar," Dujarric said on Wednesday. "The United Nations looks forward to continuing its cooperation with ASEAN on a coherent response to the crisis in Myanmar."

Guterres renewed his call on Myanmar's military to respect the will of people and refrain from violence and repression, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also called to ensure full and unimpeded access to those in need of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.

"The United Nations is focusing its efforts, in cooperation with international and regional partners, notably ASEAN, to provide humanitarian and life-saving assistance," Dujarric added.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The United Nations estimates that at least 930 civilians have been killed by the country's security forces since the coup.

