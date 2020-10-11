UN chief welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the limited ceasefire agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia Saturday following the fighting in the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the limited ceasefire agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia Saturday following the fighting in the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Both sides agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire beginning at 12 midday on Saturday to exchange the bodies of those killed and prisoners of war, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a statement after 10 hours of talks in Moscow that ended at 3 am.

The truce is the first breakthrough in efforts to halt the worst outbreak in fighting between the two neighbours since a 1994 war over the territory that killed 30,000 people.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire announced yesterday in Moscow by the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia," UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, while commending Moscow 's mediation efforts.

"The Secretary-General calls for the ceasefire to be respected and a swift agreement on the specific parameters of the ceasefire regime," the spokesman said in the statement issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The Secretary-General also welcomes the commitment by Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," it said.

The Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S., was set up in 1992 by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"The Secretary-General appeals to the international community to support the ceasefire agreement and continue to encourage the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means," the UN statement added.