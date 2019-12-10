(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision undertaken by Brazil last week to recognize Venezuelan asylum-seekers in the country as refugees, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Thursday, Brazil's National Committee for Refugees (CONARE) moved to recognize some 21,000 Venezuelan asylum-seekers in the country as refugees on a prima facie basis.

"The Secretary-General welcomes and thanks Brazil for this decision," Dujarric said. "As a former High Commissioner for Refugees, he knows full well the important impact that this will have on those Venezuelan not least by increasing protection, access to vital services."

More than four million Venezuelan refugees have sought relief in neighboring nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the United Nations.