UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes Creation Of New IMF Trust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN chief welcomes creation of new IMF trust

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the creation of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said his spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the creation of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said his spokesman.

Guterres congratulated IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the Executive board for approving the new RST effective May 1, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

"The RST builds in a long-term perspective and will support developing countries and vulnerable middle-income countries in addressing issues such as climate change and the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, while also improving resilience to future shocks," the statement said.

"A long-term perspective is needed if we are to address not only the current three-dimensional crises but retain hope of rescuing the Sustainable Development Goals," it added.

Related Topics

IMF United Nations May

Recent Stories

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

27 seconds ago
 Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amn ..

Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amnesty

29 seconds ago
 Businessman Tanveer Aliyas Khan becomes AJK's Prim ..

Businessman Tanveer Aliyas Khan becomes AJK's Prime Minister

30 seconds ago
 Prayers for security forces in Easter Festival

Prayers for security forces in Easter Festival

3 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered in B ..

Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered in Bannu

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan police decide to launch Women Safety A ..

Balochistan police decide to launch Women Safety App

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.