UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Decision Of US To Lift Sanctions On ICC Officials - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Welcomes Decision of US to Lift Sanctions on ICC Officials - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision of US President Joe Biden to repeal sanctions on top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that were introduced by his predecessor, Donald Trump, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision of US President Joe Biden to repeal sanctions on top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that were introduced by his predecessor, Donald Trump, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced that an executive order imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and her top aide, Phakiso Mochochoko, had been revoked.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the revocation by the United States of the Executive Order on Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court of 11 June 2020," Dujarrick said.

The spokesperson noted that the ICC plays an important role in holding to account those responsible for international crimes.

The two ICC officials were sanctioned by the Trump administration in September after the court gave the green light to a probe into war crimes committed in Afghanistan after the United States sent troops there in 2001. Trump also issued an executive order in June that allowed authorities to freeze bank accounts and deny entry to any ICC personnel on national security grounds.

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC United Nations Trump Bank United States June September Visa Criminals 2020 Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

31 minutes ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

32 minutes ago

Swiss Light Virtual Candles in Tribute to Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief welcomes US move to lift sanctions on Int ..

3 minutes ago

Two dacoits killed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Minister reviews commodities availability, prices ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.