UN Chief Welcomes Decision of US to Lift Sanctions on ICC Officials - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision of US President Joe Biden to repeal sanctions on top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that were introduced by his predecessor, Donald Trump, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced that an executive order imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and her top aide, Phakiso Mochochoko, had been revoked.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the revocation by the United States of the Executive Order on Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court of 11 June 2020," Dujarrick said.

The spokesperson noted that the ICC plays an important role in holding to account those responsible for international crimes.

The two ICC officials were sanctioned by the Trump administration in September after the court gave the green light to a probe into war crimes committed in Afghanistan after the United States sent troops there in 2001. Trump also issued an executive order in June that allowed authorities to freeze bank accounts and deny entry to any ICC personnel on national security grounds.