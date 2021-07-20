UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes Declaration By Kabul, Taliban To Resolve Afghan Conflict - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the joint declaration by the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to settle the conflict and supported the calls by the international community for the two sides to achieve a permanent ceasefire, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is encouraged by the joint declaration by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban issued in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday agreeing to accelerate their high-level engagements in order to find a 'timely and just solution' to the conflict, and echoes the joint statement issued by the diplomatic missions of 15 countries, NATO and the EU to Afghanistan today calling for the end of violence, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and meaningful peace negotiations," the statement said on Monday.

Following the two-day talks in Doha, Qatar, the two sides were unable to agree on a ceasefire or a release of prisoners but agreed to continue high-level talks and to speed up the peace process to overcome the current situation in Afghanistan.

Guterres urged the parties to deliver on their commitments to accelerate negotiations and meet the humanitarian needs of the population in Afghanistan, the statement said.

