UN Chief Welcomes Exchange Of Over 1,000 Prisoners In Yemen - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed this week's exchange of more than 1,000 prisoners by Yemen's warring parties, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the further release of detainees by the Yemeni parties on 15 and 16 October, in line with the agreement reached on September 27 for the release of over 1,000 people who had been detained in connection with the conflict," Dujarric said.

Some 1,081 prisoners have  been released this week in the largest exchange since the start of the conflict more than five years ago.

Guterres urged the parties to continue such efforts and finalize a comprehensive joint declaration consisting of a nationwide ceasefire and measures to end the war, Dujarric added.

In December 2018, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi movement signed a UN-sponsored peace accord in Sweden, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah and the exchange of around 15,000 prisoners.

