UN Chief Welcomes Forming of New Government in Iraq - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the forming of a new government in Iraq and the inclusion of three women in ministerial positions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the forming of a new government in Iraq and the inclusion of three women in ministerial positions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the formation of a new government in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. He takes note of the appointment of women to three of the 21 ministerial positions filled on 27 October," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN Secretary-General hopes the remaining two cabinet positions will be filled swiftly, Dujarric added.

Iraq is governed by a law that stipulates a power sharing system whereby the cabinet posts are shared among the ethnic groups in the country.

Iraq held early elections in 2019 after anti-government protests erupted in the country. However, the forming of a new government was delayed for more than a year due to infighting among the rival groups.