UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes Forming Of New Government In Iraq - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

UN Chief Welcomes Forming of New Government in Iraq - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the forming of a new government in Iraq and the inclusion of three women in ministerial positions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the forming of a new government in Iraq and the inclusion of three women in ministerial positions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the formation of a new government in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. He takes note of the appointment of women to three of the 21 ministerial positions filled on 27 October," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN Secretary-General hopes the remaining two cabinet positions will be filled swiftly, Dujarric added.

Iraq is governed by a law that stipulates a power sharing system whereby the cabinet posts are shared among the ethnic groups in the country.

Iraq held early elections in 2019 after anti-government protests erupted in the country. However, the forming of a new government was delayed for more than a year due to infighting among the rival groups.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Iraq October Women 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital ..

HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan

19 seconds ago
 CM congratulates daughter of PML-Q president Canad ..

CM congratulates daughter of PML-Q president Canada on her success

1 minute ago
 Parents urged to get their children vaccinated aga ..

Parents urged to get their children vaccinated against polio

2 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc re ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc results

2 minutes ago
 Sindh ministers visit KMC headquarters

Sindh ministers visit KMC headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Sanctions on Russian Deputy Prime M ..

Canada Imposes Sanctions on Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Novak, Manturov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.