UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya, Urges All To Respect Truce

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the newly agreed permanent ceasefire in Libya as a "fundamental step toward peace" in the country and called on all relevant actors to respect the truce.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission concluded the ceasefire agreement, which entered force immediately upon signing.

"I welcome the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva today under the auspices of the United Nations. This is a fundamental step toward peace and stability in Libya," Guterres said. "I appeal to all stakeholders and regional actors to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay."