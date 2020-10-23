UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya, Urges All To Respect Truce

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya, Urges All To Respect Truce

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the newly agreed permanent ceasefire in Libya as a "fundamental step toward peace" in the country and called on all relevant actors to respect the truce

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the newly agreed permanent ceasefire in Libya as a "fundamental step toward peace" in the country and called on all relevant actors to respect the truce.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission concluded the ceasefire agreement, which entered force immediately upon signing.

"I welcome the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva today under the auspices of the United Nations. This is a fundamental step toward peace and stability in Libya," Guterres said. "I appeal to all stakeholders and regional actors to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay."

Related Topics

United Nations Geneva Libya All Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Contaminated Spots Remain Near Russia's Nakhodka P ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agreement - ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister calls for implementation of UN ..

3 minutes ago

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'caused by ..

5 minutes ago

RMU syndicate approves various projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.