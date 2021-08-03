UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval Of $650Bln SDR Allocation - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:56 PM

UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval of $650Bln SDR Allocation - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the allocation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of $650 billion of Special Drawing Rights to help countries cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the allocation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of $650 billion of Special Drawing Rights to help countries cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the decision by the International Monetary Fund to approve a $650 billion allocation of its Special Drawing Rights to boost liquidity," the statement said.

"This comes at a time when fiscal constraints have been worsened by the COVID-19 crisis."

Guterres said in the statement that it would be important for wealthy countries to consider channeling these resources to vulnerable nations in need of liquidity injection, the statement added.

Establish the Resilience and Sustainability Trust at the IMF to support recovery is critical to providing more support for vaccinations and debt management, according to the statement.

Related Topics

IMF United Nations Billion

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

12 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

12 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations ..

UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations to Stop Torture in Prisons

59 seconds ago
 Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal unt ..

Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal until 2024

1 minute ago
 Political parties unanimously seek legislation for ..

Political parties unanimously seek legislation for provincial status to GB: Faro ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.