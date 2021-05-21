UN Chief Welcomes Israel-Palestine Ceasefire, Calls on All Parties to Observe It

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and called on all parties to observe it.

"I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities," Guterres said on Thursday. "I call on all sides to observe the ceasefire."